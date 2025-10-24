Federal, state, and industry leaders will convene for the 2025 GovAI Summit from Oct. 27-29 in Arlington, Va., to discuss the implementation of the White House’s American AI Action Plan across government agencies.
The event will center on turning policy into mission-ready systems through panels, keynotes, and real-world use-case sessions.
The event will feature government officials such as:
- Natalie Buda Smith, director of digital strategy, Library of Congress
- Craig Haseler, PARS technical lead, U.S. Department of Energy
- Saddam Salim, senator, State of Virginia
By bringing senior agency voices and actionable briefings together, the summit offers mission-centric insights into acquisition, governance, infrastructure, and workforce readiness for AI across government.
For full agenda details and registration, visit govaisummit.com.
Read More About
Recent
More Topics