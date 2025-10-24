Federal, state, and industry leaders will convene for the 2025 GovAI Summit from Oct. 27-29 in Arlington, Va., to discuss the implementation of the White House’s American AI Action Plan across government agencies.

The event will center on turning policy into mission-ready systems through panels, keynotes, and real-world use-case sessions.

The event will feature government officials such as:

Natalie Buda Smith, director of digital strategy, Library of Congress

Craig Haseler, PARS technical lead, U.S. Department of Energy

Saddam Salim, senator, State of Virginia

By bringing senior agency voices and actionable briefings together, the summit offers mission-centric insights into acquisition, governance, infrastructure, and workforce readiness for AI across government.

For full agenda details and registration, visit govaisummit.com.