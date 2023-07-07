The Pentagon’s Defense Health Agency (DHA) has awarded Accenture Federal Services a five-year, $98 million contract to support the agency’s Joint Medical Common Operating Picture (MedCOP).

Under the contract, Accenture will work to enhance and operate the platform – which provides global visibility into medical command and control situational awareness for the Department of Defense (DoD), combatant commands, and military service branches, the IT service management company announced on July 6.

The company will deliver specific capabilities and services under the $98 million MedCOP contract including cloud, cybersecurity, DevSecOps, agile software development, field service engineering, user adoption, as well as training support across the armed services.

Kevin Heald, Accenture Federal Services national security portfolio lead, said that a COP “is arguably one of the most effective tools in creating a shared understanding of the battlespace.”

“Accenture Federal Services is honored to be tapped to lead data synchronization across multiple network domains and deliver near real-time collaboration and information sharing globally inside and outside the medical community,” Heald said.

“Accenture Federal Services is proud to partner with the Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems to optimize this mission-critical platform,” said Chris Van Berkel, Accenture Federal Services military health lead.

He continued, adding, “We look forward to providing a comprehensive picture into DoD medical assets and missions to increase visibility into unit health, equipment, and supplies and enable faster and more informed decision making.”

This most recent MedCOP award by DHA follows a $24 million contract the agency issued to Accenture in April, under which the company is also working on the platform by providing enterprise-wide, real-time medical situational information and driving collaboration between medical professionals.