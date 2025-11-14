Army Lt. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp has assumed leadership of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), becoming the ninth leader of the agency, which provides geospatial intelligence to U.S. military, intelligence, and emergency response operations.

Bredenkamp officially began her role as director on Nov. 5. She succeeds Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth, who departed after a three-year tenure as director. President Donald Trump nominated Bredenkamp for the position in September.

“I have personally observed how GEOINT, delivered by NGA professionals, provided clarity, understanding, and increased decision advantage for commanders and policy makers,” Bredenkamp said in a statement. “NGA experts are enabling key and critical operations around the globe by protecting our sources, safeguarding our homeland, and preserving our American interests. I look forward to building on our GEOINT foundation and rapidly advancing our role as the world-class leader in producing decisive and actionable geospatial intelligence to decisionmakers and warfighters at every level.”

As director, Bredenkamp will oversee NGA’s collection, analysis and distribution of geospatial intelligence, or GEOINT, which uses imagery and location-based data to support national security missions. NGA is both a member of the U.S. intelligence community and a combat support agency.

She brings more than 30 years of military intelligence experience. Since January 2024, Bredenkamp has served as the military affairs adviser to the director of national intelligence.

Her career also includes commanding the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, serving as director of intelligence for U.S. Forces Korea, and serving as vice director for intelligence on the Joint Staff at the Pentagon. She also deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and served as deputy director for program analysis and evaluation in the Army’s G-8 office in 2018.

Federal intelligence and defense officials said Bredenkamp’s background positions her to lead NGA as the agency integrates emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics.

“I know LTG Bredenkamp will tirelessly build on the agency’s enduring legacy of delivering timely, accurate geospatial intelligence to warfighters, policymakers, and partners worldwide,” Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas said. “Her proven track record of intelligence integration, across the [department] and the IC, positions her to advance NGA’s mission in an era of evolving threats, leveraging emerging technologies like AI, data analytics, and multi-domain operations.”