The U.S. Army has announced new leadership at its Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (PEO IEW&S) – an office that delivers critical technologies to the Army to “outpace the threat.”

Brig. Gen. Wayne “Ed” Barker, who heads the PEO IEW&S, is retiring, according to a LinkedIn post from the office. Brig. Gen. Kevin Chaney will take over the position on July 24.

The PEO IEW&S is headquartered at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md. However, it has offices across the country, including at Fort Belvoir, Va., Redstone Arsenal, Ala., and Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif.

“I’ve always said that being the PEO for IEW&S is the best job ever, and I can’t think of a better way to conclude this chapter. I am incredibly proud of our team and all we’ve accomplished in serving our soldiers, our Army, and our nation,” Barker wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“What makes this moment even more special is passing the torch to a great friend and exceptional leader, Kevin Chaney. He’s already part of the family and I’m excited to see how he will lead PEO IEW&S to new heights,” he added.

Barker has overseen the PEO IEW&S since April 2023 and is retiring after 34 years of service. As the PEO, he is in charge of providing technical and managerial oversight for the development and acquisition of the Army’s portfolio of intelligence, electronic warfare, cyber, biometrics, and target acquisition programs, among others.

Chaney takes over the helm at the PEO IEW&S after serving as the program manager for the Army’s Future Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft.